Chee Soon Juan answers Bukit Batok residents’ questions on community plans

Singapore – Opposition Singapore Democratic Party chief Dr Chee Soon Juan held a heart-to-heart talk with some Bukit Batok residents and addressed municipal issues such as the safety and wellbeing of residents and what he would do if elected as a Member of Parliament (MP).

Dr Chee held a small forum with a few Bukit Batok residents on Friday (July 3) and got to answer their concerns regarding the constituency. Issues such as running the estate, Town Council or social activities, ensuring the safety of residents and an MPs role in representing a constituency were covered during the conversation.

Safety and wellbeing of residents should be the utmost concern of MPs

Dr Chee shared how he recently spotted an area along the Block 155 food centre where the pavement was dug up with no safety barricades and torn tarpaulin sheets were lying around, posing a safety risk for children who play nearby. “It didn’t change until Dr Chee posted a picture (of the area),” confirmed one resident.

“Fundamentally, that’s one of the basic things you must take care of—safety,” said Dr Chee who noted that safety risks must be addressed to avoid injuries and fatalities, even if there is just a one per cent chance they could occur. Another resident confirmed that “things are not running smoothly” in Bukit Batok at the moment despite having raised the same issues years ago.

What are you going to do as MP to help bring the Bukit Batok community together?

The residents also brought up the lack of ‘kampong’ spirit in Bukit Batok and asked what were Dr Chee’s plans in establishing a more interwoven community among the residents.

“I want to start an enrichment program for students,” replied Dr Chee. The goal is not to raise a grade of “A” to “A plus” but to teach them critical and independent thinking, analysis, collaboration and cooperation because that is the future of tomorrow, he added. Dr Chee shared how excited he gets when he looks at his list of ideas and plans for the constituency. “I’m hoping, this time around, that the residents and voters in Bukit Batok give me that chance…because there is so much potential.”

What drives you, amid persecution in politics?

One of the residents wanted to know what drives Dr Chee to continue his cause, despite continuous “persecution” in politics. “I don’t know…maybe I’ll need a psychiatrist to psychoanalyse me; then I’ll be able to give you a reason,” Dr Chee began, which made the residents burst out in laughter. “I’m just wired wrongly, I guess,” he added. “Wired wrongly, good,” commented a resident.

Dr Chee is contesting in Bukit Batok for the second time, against the current MP, Mr Murali Pillai who took 61.2 per cent of the vote in the constituency in the 2016 by-election.

