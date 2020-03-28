Chee Soon Juan announces suspension of SDP’s ground campaign

- Advertisement -

The Singapore Democratic Party has suspended its ground campaign with immediate effect, its Secretary-General, Dr Chee Soon Juan, announced on his Facebook page on Thursday (March 26).

He said that, due to the worsening Covid-19 situation in Singapore, the party would be stopping all activities, including house visits and walkabouts, in its constituencies until further notice.

Thanking his members and volunteers for the hard work that they had put in, Dr Chee gave the assurance that the SDP would resume its outreach campaign as soon as circumstances permit.

He also paid tribute to the frontline workers, including but not limited to healthcare, janitorial and security, for working tirelessly to protect everybody and urged the people to help them by staying home and staying safe.

The SDP’s Facebook page shared a similar post. The Workers’ Party, too, announced on Thursday (March 26) that it was suspending house visits temporarily because of the Covid-19 situation.

Many responded to the post to praise the decision and to wish the SDP team well.

