Chee Soon Juan announces passing of “loyal supporter” mum

Singapore — The leader of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), Dr Chee Soon Juan, announced the passing of his mother in a Facebook post on Friday (Aug 21).

He said: “My mother passed away this morning. It was a difficult period for her the last months but, at least, she’s no longer in pain.”

Dr Chee added two photos of himself and his mother, one recent and the other when he was doing National Service. The caption read: “Happier days when I took this pic with her in her sarong kebaya (she’s peranakan) after my NS graduation parade.”

“I love her dearly and I miss her. May she rest in peace,” he added.

Dr Chee’s mother is said to have attended most of his rallies since he joined the SDP.

In 2015, the SDP leader said he had tried to keep his private life away from the public eye to not give ammunition to his detractors but relented after his wife gave permission for her and their children to appear in videos about his personal life.

During an SDP event in 2016, Dr Chee’s mother was invited on stage to show her support for her son.

