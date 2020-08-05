Charles Yeo becomes chairman of Reform Party

- Advertisement -

Reform Party’s Charles Yeo has just been elected as the Chairman of the party, according to his Instagram story posted on Mon, 3rd August.

Despite his relatively short-lived tenure as a member of Reform Party, Charles Yeo, a practising lawyer in Singapore, quickly gained internet notoriety following his speech in Chinese during the GE2020.

After having to improvise a speech in Chinese initially written for Soh Guan Soon, where he struggled to pronounce several Chinese characters, he quickly became an internet meme.

This announcement comes after the recent harassment lawsuit filed against him for hurling sexual misconduct allegations and racially charged comments against a prominent lawyer, Mr Imran Rahim, 32, from Tan Kok Quan Partnership (TKQP).

Mr Yeo will be taking over from the current Chairman of Reform Party, Andy Zhu.

Netizens were largely supportive of his election as RP’s Chairperson and many expressed their congratulations through Instagram.

However, there were some who expressed their wariness about his ascension as RP’s Chairperson, citing it as somewhat “chaotic”.