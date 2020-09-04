Charged: Driver in Lucky Plaza car crash that left 2 women dead, 4 injured

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The driver in a car crash at Lucky Plaza that left two women dead and four others injured last December was charged in court on Wednesday (Sept 2) with dangerous driving causing death, grievous hurt and hurt.

Chong Kim Hoe, a 64-year-old Singapore permanent resident from Malaysia, crashed into six women sitting along the footway of Lucky Plaza at around 5 pm on Dec 29 last year.

All six women were domestic helpers from the Philippines.

The three charges Chong faces are under the Road Traffic Act.

According to court documents, the driver increased the speed of his car as he made a U-turn along Nutmeg Road behind Lucky Plaza. He apparently lost control of his vehicle and drove into the footway where the women sat, collided into a crash barrier and ended up on a service road.

Chong was arrested at the scene, with his driving licence suspended with “immediate effect”.

The six victims were Ms Laila Flores Laudencia, 44; sisters Arceli Picar Nucos, 56, and Arlyn Picar Nucos, 50; Ms Abigail Danao Leste, 41; Ms Egnal Layugan Limbauan, 44; and Ms Demet Limbauan Limbauan, 37.

Ms Arlyn Nucos and Ms Leste died at Tan Tock Seng Hospital from the injuries sustained in the accident.

Ms Arceli Nucos, Ms Egnal and Ms Laudencia sustained severe injuries, while Ms Limbauan had fewer injuries.

If Chong pleads guilty, the most serious charge of causing death will be proceeded with, while the two other charges will be taken into consideration for sentencing, according to a police prosecutor on the case.

Chong, who has yet to enter a plea, will be back in court on Sept 25 for a pre-trial conference. He is out on bail of S$15,000.

If he is found guilty on the charge of dangerous driving causing death, he could be jailed for between two and eight years, and disqualified from driving for at least 10 years.

In December last year, graphic videos of the incident made their way online and were circulated on Whatsapp messenger.

They showed a black car that appeared to have crashed through a railing by the road, landing on the service road leading to the mall car park.

They showed one woman trapped under the car and two others lying bleeding and unconscious nearby. Later, some people lift the car and drag out the woman under it.

All the victims were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Section 47C of the Road Traffic Act says that police may immediately suspend the licence of a person investigated in traffic incidents that results in “serious injury or death to another person; or serious damage to any building or structure”. /TISG

