Chan Chun Sing says S’pore has more than 3 month’s worth of stockpile of essentials, enough for all

Singapore – Minister for Trade and Industry, Chan Chun Sing told the media that the country has more than three months’ worth of stockpile of essential items and would not be significantly affected by Malaysia’s restricted movement order.

On Tuesday (Mar 17), Mr Chan took to Facebook to further reassure the public that Singapore would “never run out of food or essential supplies” following the announcement of Malaysia’s movement control order starting March 18 to 31.

According to Mr Chan, Singapore is currently utilising a strategy which combines stockpiling and local production “to buy us time to bring in alternative supplies should our usual supply lines be disrupted.”

He added that Singapore has more than three months’ worth of stockpile of carbohydrates such as rice and noodles. There is more than two months’ worth of supplies for proteins like meat and vegetables. “As for eggs, we have our local production, and we are also activating air freight options to substitute the Malaysian supplies should they be disrupted,” said the minister.

The stockpile levels provided are based on normal consumption patterns which is why it has been repeated by the Government to avoid panic buying and hoarding of supplies. “While we may have to make some adjustments to our choices in the short term, we have sufficient food supplies for all Singaporeans as long as all of us buy responsibly,” said Mr Chan.

He noted that a disruption of supplies from Malaysia is a contingency scenario that has been foreseen and planned for many years. “We have put in place robust plans to manage this scenario,” said the minister. Strategies will be reviewed and adjusted “to ensure that Singaporeans never run out of food or essential supplies.”

Mr Chan also thanked all the staff who worked through the night replenishing shelves and everyone who “stayed calm throughout all the recent announcements and developments.”

Members of the public confirmed that the response of many to the advisory was more calm compared to when the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition alert level was raised to orange.

Others took the time to reassure everyone else by not panicking and being a burden on the public system.

“I did not and will be “sia xuay” by over-buying!” promised Swee Keow Koh.

