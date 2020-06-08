Chan Chun Sing on eggs from Poland: “This is a significant milestone”

- Advertisement -

Singapore — There has been excitement online over the nation’s first shipment of eggs from Poland, a new venture highlighted by Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing in a Facebook post on Friday (June 5).

In a Joint Ministerial Statement issued on May 29, the two nations had agreed to intensify their bilateral trade relations and maintain an openness and efficiency of trade even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Chan called the first egg shipment a “significant milestone” as well as an “important deliverable”.

“This morning, Poland Ambassador Magdalena Bogdziewicz, Non-Resident Ambassador to Poland Dr Loo Choon Yong and I welcomed the first shipment of eggs from Poland, which is one of the world’s largest exporter(s) of hen shell eggs and other agri-products,” said Mr Chan. He also mentioned future shipments not only of eggs but also of frozen vegetables and frozen chicken from Poland.

As international trade has been hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Chan saw this venture with Poland as “another step forward in Singapore’s efforts to diversify (its) supply sources and enhance the resilience of (its) food supplies”.

The minister said it will help to mitigate supply disruptions and price fluctuations.

“As we diversify our supplies, not only can we better safeguard our needs, we can also create new opportunities to serve the regional markets.”

There was an array of comments on Mr Chan’s post. While some raised questions about the eggs from Poland, others hinted at a recent blunder by the minister, when he said cotton came from sheep.

