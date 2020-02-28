Ceiling collapses over toilet in HDB flat, netizens ask if it’s a fake story

- Advertisement -

A netizen recently took to Facebook calling on residents of Housing and Development Board flats after the ceiling of one of his family friend’s house collapsed.

So this happened in my friends dads #HDB flat. Can you imagine if someone was actually sitting there when the ceiling fell? PSA for those still living in old HDB flats – check the ceiling. Posted by Nicholas Lee on Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Facebook user Nicholas Lee on Wednesday (Feb 26) shared a photo of a toilet bombarded by a portion of the ceiling which had collapsed. A large block of concrete was seen to have fallen right over the lavatory, with smaller pieces of rubble scattered across the floor area. Based on the photo, it is clear to see that should a person have been there at the time of the collapse, serious injury may very well have been likely.

Though the incident did not occur in Mr Lee’s residence, it still hit close to home as it took place in the flat of his friend’s father. “Can you imagine if someone was actually sitting there when the ceiling fell?” he asked. Mr Lee then urged residents of HDB flats to examine their ceilings.

Netizens rallied to the comments section of his post, tagging friends, raising concerns, and asking additional questions. Others joined him in calling the HDB’s attention. Some questioned if the photo was staged and if Mr Lee’s claims were true, pointing out that the chunk of concrete was “so big but (left) no cracks at all in the toilet bowl.” Another asked if the report was “fake news.”

However, Mr Lee shared in the comments section of his post that HBD had already contacted his friend. “HDB has been in touch with my friend and they are resolving the issue,” he said. “Fortunately no one got hurt this time, but since 80% of (Singaporeans) live in these flats it may only be a matter of time.” He also reminded people of owner liability. “Nonetheless do take note that the official position is that if you are the owner, you are responsible for maintaining the flat,” he explained. “So don’t expect compensation if this happens to you.”

To those who doubted that the incident actually happened, Mr Lee sent his well-wishes.

The Independent reached out to his friend, Alan Fu, to inquire further on the matter. Mr Fu confirmed that HDB had gotten in touch with him and has already began working on repairs. “It’s a condition called spalling concrete and it fell and damaged the WC,” he said.

Spalling concrete is a flaking which happens to concrete, usually caused by moisture.

So far, HDB has not responded to inquiries by The Independent.

According to Today Online, Mr Fu said that a young domestic worker was about to clean the toilet when the incident happened. “It was a close call for her,” he said. Mr Fu expressed how grateful his family is that no one was hurt by the collapse. /TISG