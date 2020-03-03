CDG taxi crashes into Aetos vehicle while beating a red light

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video has been circulating online featuring two taxis crashing into each other after one beat the red light at a junction.

On March 2, Singapore Road Accident and ROADS.sg posted on their respective Facebook pages of an accident that occurred on February 15 between an Aetos taxi and a ComfortDelGro (CDG) taxi.

Based on the video taken from the dashcam of the Aetos taxi, the driver turned right on a red light and was immediately hit by an incoming CDG taxi. The vehicle ended up on the pavement due to the impact.

A few moments later, the driver and passengers of the CDG taxi exited the vehicle to report to the traffic police who were at the scene.

Meanwhile, the Aetos driver sounded like he was in pain and disgruntled based on the footage.

Watch the video below:

Beat red lights and kena bang by taxi AETOS beat red lights and kena bang by taxi Posted by Singapore Road Accident on Monday, March 2, 2020

“It appears that one of the Aetos officers on the opposite side of the road waved for the driver to turn,” commented Mohd Kasim Aj. “Trust for a fellow colleague resulted in the driver not using his own discretion and visual checks to determine whether it’s safe to turn or not,” he added. The Aetos driver also sounded unhappy towards his colleague in the footage.

Adib Yat confirmed that the “chatting and gossiping” that could be heard before the Aetos driver made the turn was actually one of the passengers informing the taxi driver that the coast was clear, as advised by the traffic controller.

Meanwhile, others wondered why Aetos shared the video when “it was their driver’s mistake.”

Bob Wong brought up an important observation on the road barriers at the junction. “When you put up the road barriers, you should not obstruct the drivers’ view at all direction (sic),” he said. “In this case, both drivers couldn’t see each other.”