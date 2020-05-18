Caught on cam: Woman with “itchy hands” grabs face mask hanging in corridor

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A woman was spotted grabbing a face mask left out on the corridor to dry as she passed by the residence. The action confounded netizens, especially those who noted that the mask could have been used.

On Thursday (May 14), Facebook user Din Dong uploaded a CCTV footage showing a woman passing by the corridor of an HDB flat. As she strolled by, she saw a black face mask hanging outside a residence. The woman didn’t miss a beat as she quickly went back and grabbed the face mask. She was seen examining her haul as she exited the camera’s vision.

“Next culprit on the move,” noted the caption. Mr Dong asked the public if anyone could recognise the culprit and ask her to return what she took. The incident took place in Jalan Bahar. He added that face masks are already being handed out for free yet the woman still had the itch to take what isn’t hers.

Netizens were surprised and confused at the same time given the possibilities of the face mask being unwashed and therefore exposed to the Covid-19 virus.

August Jas offered a new and unused cloth mask for the auntie if she was short on supply.

Many pinpointed that the woman remained calm while taking what isn’t hers, which meant she must have done this a couple of times in the past. Mukkesh Kris suggested for the woman’s photo to be plastered around the vicinity to teach her a lesson.

Meanwhile, others called for authorities to take action on the incident. Tordee Yee proposed for the woman to be given the S$300 fine for her “really itchy hand.”

A few were sceptical if anything would be done to apprehend the woman, assuming it was a “petty crime.” They were hopeful, however, that justice would be served because it might be a face mask today but clothes tomorrow, creating precedence for others to take things freely from the corridors.

Regarding the presence of a CCTV being installed in the common corridor, netizens confirmed that they’re for security purposes and not facing towards other residents’ windows, it’s allowed. Permission should be acquired first from HDB.

