Caught on cam: Small child running unattended on the road

Singapore – A child was caught on a dashcam running on the road coming into proximity with passing vehicles.

Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a video on Monday (August 10) of the incident which happened the day before, based on the footage time stamp. As a vehicle turned a corner, a small child could be seen meeting the incoming vehicle. The child continued running in front, unaware of the situation. The driver slowed down and followed the trail of the child to prevent any accidents. However, at one point, the child almost crossed the road to the opposite side where vehicles were speeding by.

Eventually, a man in a blue shirt came into the camera’s peripherals as he ran to grab the child back to safety.

Members from the online community were shocked by the footage and praised the driver for “acting as a shield” for the kid. Meanwhile, others wondered why the man was running slowly behind the child when there was imminent danger.

According to a comment by Facebook user Fiq Faniqa, the alleged mom of the child took to social media to explain what happened. It appears that a handyman fixing their CCTV forgot to close the gate while on the job. Her son, Trevor, ran out of the house without their knowledge. When they discovered the child was missing, she and the handyman immediately began searching the nearby premises. “Little did I know, he went on another direction and straight to the main road of Pasir Ris Drive 1,” said Theresa Liza giving her account of the incident. Having no luck during her search, Ms Liza made a U-turn and then saw a couple along with the handyman holding her son. “To the Malay couple who found him dash across through the road and came out of the car and saved him, words cannot be described how I am feeling…I am thankful, appreciative and I don’t know what to say…I could have lost him.” Ms Liza explained that Trevor was a child with special needs and had no sense of danger. She asked netizens to share her post because she wasn’t able to thank the couple properly due to her shock. “I really wanna find this kind-hearted couple,” she added.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Liza for a comment.

Scary sia small kid running on the road liddis 🥵