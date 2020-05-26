Caught on cam: inconsiderate Woodlands neighbour hangs wet laundry right above another resident’s pole below

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A man was caught on camera hanging his wet laundry right above his neighbour’s in a Woodlands HDB (Housing & Development Board). The video sparked a thread among netizens of their “nightmare neighbours.”

On Saturday (May 23), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff shared a video of a man hanging what appeared to be a bed sheet or blanket which was still dripping wet at the precise spot where his neighbour below had hung inner garments. The man could be seen checking his work multiple times which made it seem like he purposefully situated the laundry pole to drip on the drying clothes below.

The video resulted in much criticism from netizens who could relate to such inconsiderate neighbours.

Many confirmed that the man purposely placed his pole right above his neighbours because there were at least five other spots available yet he chose one that would drip onto the clothes hanging below. “Maybe the two families are not on good terms,” Cheong Kit guessed.

There were numerous comments from individuals who had similar experiences, some ending positively after a confrontation, others to no avail. Merri Lu, for example, took photos, tried talking to her neighbour and reported her issue to the HDB; all of which did nothing to avoid getting her laundry repeatedly wet.

Christine Kang had the unfortunate encounter of having to re-wash her laundry after it got wet from a dripping mop hung to dry. She tried talking to the person who did it but didn’t get a response.

Netizens also provided a considerate option in such cases which was to let one’s laundry drip awhile in the bathroom or toilet before bringing the items out. “It’s all about having brains with common sense,” said Mohan S Dhillon. Woo Vee Ting agreed with the suggestion; however, some residents might be too “inconsiderate” to think of such alternatives.

Inconsiderate neighbour in Woodlands hang dripping laundry <Reader's Contribution by J>Inconsiderate Woodlands resident hanging out laundry that is still super wet. One floor below him, there are clothes too. Maybe he even do it on purpose! Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Saturday, May 23, 2020

