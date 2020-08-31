Caught on cam: A group of men keep guy away from woman in Clarke Quay

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A video of a group of men standing in between a man and a woman in Clarke Quay is circulating on social media, garnering mixed responses from the public.

Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded the video on Friday (Aug 28) of a Caucasian raising his voice to try to get the men to let him talk to the woman, who is sitting behind them. The man is alleged to have pushed the woman down and slapped her on the head a few times.

Although the 37-second video did not show the assault, the man was clearly agitated. He repeatedly told them loudly to leave him and the woman alone. The men did not budge. The video ends with the man saying “sweetheart, talk to me,” but he is blocked by the men once more. The caption noted the men stayed with the woman until the police arrived.

Members of the online community had varying opinions on the incident, with many thanking the group of men for standing up to protect the woman.

At least two people highlighted the need to know the full story, although one pointed out that, whatever the case, men should not lay their hands on women.

Clarke Quay incident with AMDK and lady AMDK allegedly pushed the lady down and slapped her head a few times. Such unacceptable behaviour!Luckily some men came forward to protect her until police arrived<Reader's Contribution by Zhao> Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Thursday, 27 August 2020

/TISG

