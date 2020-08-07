Catch the “Red Tide” on August 8; SDP to hold pre-National Day walkabouts

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Opposition Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) took to Facebook to inform the public of their pre-National Day Walkabout on Saturday (August 8), encouraging them to “Catch the red tide.”

SDP will be holding their pre-National Day celebration by conducting walkabouts at the party GE2020 candidates’ respective constituencies. SDP Treasurer, Bryan Lim Boon Heng, posted about the upcoming event on his Facebook page with a message on indoctrination and how the People’s Action Party (PAP) “always likes to blur the lines between the State and itself.” He mentioned how the process starts at a very young age, “more so if you happen to have that lightning logo on your uniform in your nursery days.”

Mr Lim broke down the cycle, where a student reads about the PAP in their social studies, history and national education textbooks then joins the workforce after graduation thinking the PAP is “the natural aristocracy over our motherland.”

He expressed gratitude towards social media, calling it their “saving grace” in this day and age. “It is one of the few platforms which can offer that silver lining in the clouds.”

As SDP celebrates their 40th anniversary, Mr Lim admitted they have been “punched left, right and centre” but would always bounce back right away “like a roly-poly.” We don’t cower in fear, nor do we hide in obscurity. This is because we love Singapore as much as you do, he added.

Mr Lim posted a video of himself with other party members reciting the national pledge in unison.

SDP’s chief Dr Chee Soon Juan, in his Facebook account, greeted the public and invited Bukit Batok residents to come and celebrate the nation’s independence with him. “Bring along your mini Singapore flag and wave them with pride,” he added.

Mr Lim will be at Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, Dr Chee at Bukit Batok SMC and Dr Paul Tambyah at Bukit Panjang SMC. Consequently, Robin Low will hold his walkabout at Yuhua SMC while James Gomez and the team will visit Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, as confirmed by his Facebook post.

Here’s the updated schedule of the walkabouts happening on Saturday. More information available at the SDP party member’s respective social media accounts.

