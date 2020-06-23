Car park glitch results in motorist seemingly having free parking for life

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A photo circulating online of a parking fee total amounting to negative S$10 million got netizens congratulating the lucky driver.

On Sunday (June 21), Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded a photo contributed by a certain Anders of a carpark exit showing a motorist their parking fee total. Based on the screen, the fee was S$-10,737,430.96. A message, “Have a nice day,” was included on the top. “If they credit this amount to my cash card, it’s really a nice day,” read the caption.

Members from the online community congratulated the lucky driver and urged them to quickly claim the amount from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA). “The rest, ask them to keep for tips,” suggested Alvin Neo. “You are an instant millionaire,” commented James Fong, who also wanted to be one. “Better than winning Toto,” added Nicholas Hong.

- Advertisement -

Mikey Orochi noted that the driver could park their car there for three generations if one had that balance in his cash card. Meanwhile, Edina Ang wondered which carpark was giving away millions of credit as “lots of drivers would like to go.” According to a comment by an Anders Ong, the incident occurred at Raffles City Carpark.

Jay Leong cheekily commented that the company accidentally exposed their revenue of annual carpark fee collections.

Of course, the whole thing is most probably just a glitch and the management did not owe the vehicle owner millions of Singapore dollars, nor did the latter top up their card with the said amount because the maximum limit usually is S$500.

Please pay: $10737430.96 parking fee?? How to have a nice day like that? 😢Credit: Anders & ROADSG Posted by Klorden Ho on Saturday, June 20, 2020