Car burst into flames in Bukit Bintang

At approximately 12.40PM yesterday, a silver Mercedez-Benz caught fire right in the middle of Bukit Bintang.

The car was empty at that time when smoke was seen spewing out. Traffic was diverted by security guards as the smoke covered the car. Pedestrians and other cars were asked to avoid the burning vehicle.

Bystanders look on nearby, taking photos and videos while the fire worsened. The car did not just explode once but twice!

Security guards were also seen trying to put out the fire using fire extinguishers but the flames were too strong. The fire brigade was not on the scene yet.

Policemen also appeared on the scene and they tried to put out the fire which engulfed the Mercedez-Benz. It seems the fire started from the engine, slowly moving towards the middle of the car and finally, embraced the whole car.

Smoke billowed into the air, covering the traffic lights and the Sephora shop was not visible from Pavilion shopping centre.

A few minutes later the fire brigade came to put out the fire. Within a few moments, the fire was under control and the air was cleared.

The car appeared to be completely damaged by the fire and the driver or passenger was not identified.

Bystanders continued to take photos and videos of the incident. A few minutes later, traffic resumed and cars could be seen driving past the damaged Mercedez-Benz.

Pedestrians continued on with their shopping and walking around the Bukit Bintang area. Over at The Loaf cafe in Pavilion, the crowd seemed unaffected by the incident.

They continued on with their meal and working on their laptops.

It is not known what happened to the driver or passengers. However, it seemed that nobody was hurt in the incident and news outlets have not identified the driver.