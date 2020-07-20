Captain America praises boy who saved sister from dog attack

- Advertisement -

Not all superheroes wear capes. And sometimes superheroes come in small sizes and in this case at a young age.

Six-year-old Bridger Walker became a hero when he saved his younger sister from a vicious dog attack. He sustained injuries on his face, requiring 90 stitches in a two-hour operation.

His brave act gained attention from many, including celebrities, near and far.

Chris Evans, the star of Captain America, sent the young Avengers fan, who lives in the state of Wyoming, an encouraging message on Instagram after his aunt posted about his heroic act five days ago.

- Advertisement -

His aunt, Nikki Walker, wrote that Bridger took on the attack so that the dog would not get to his sister. She said: “I am reaching out to the cast of Avengers and other heroes so that they too can learn about what he has done.”

According to CNN, the little boy’s response to his father on why he jumped in between his sister and the dog was: “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”

Evans shared an encouraging message praising Bridger for his selfless heroic act that was shared on his aunt’s Instagram account. “Your sister is so lucky to have you as an elder brother. Your parents must be so proud of you. I’m going to track down your address, and I’m going to send you an authentic Captain America shield because you deserve it.”

The Avengers star also told the boy to keep being the person he is as the world needed more kind-hearted people like him.

The young hero also caught the attention of other members of the Avengers cast, including Tom Holland (Spiderman), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor), who were full of praise for the boy. As well as the directors, Anthony and Joseph Russo, who are also known as the Russo brothers.

Other “superheroes” who reached out to the boy’s family include Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Zachary Levi (Shazam) and Robbie Amell (Firestorm). Although actress Anne Hathaway is not an Avenger, she said she knows a superhero when she sees one, she said on Instagram.