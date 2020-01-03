Captain America actress arrested for allegedly killing mother

- Advertisement -

An actress who played a small role in Captain America: The First Avenger has been arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing her mother.

Mollie Fitzgerald, 38, was arrested by police on Tuesday in Olathe, Kansas. The Kansas City Star reported that she is charged with second-degree murder and is in jail on a US$500,000 ($675,000) bond.

On Dec 20, police found her mother, Mrs Patricia Fitzgerald, 68, dead from an apparent stab wound inside her home. The police had received calls about an armed disturbance. The accused, who was found at the scene, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The local authorities said that the case was still under investigation although everyone involved in the incident had been identified.

Based on information off IMDb, Mollie starred as “Stark Girl” in Captain America: The First Avenger. She also directed and produced some short films between 2014 and 2018.

According to a July 2011 interview with Comic Book Movie, the actress shared that working on Captain America was one of the best experiences in her life.

Although her acting role was very small, she said that she could not pay for the experience she had.

The mother’s brother, Mr Gary Hunziker, 72, told the Kansas City Star that he did not know many details around the circumstances of her death. He said that the family was shocked and that the circumstances did not matter. The loss of a sister was what it was all about.

The mother’s funeral was planned for Friday, according to her family.

Captain America: The First Avenger was produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Paramount Pictures and it is a 2011 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Captain America.