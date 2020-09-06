Camila Mendes just became Instagram-official with boyfriend

- Advertisement -

Actress Camila Mendes just became Instagram-official with her boyfriend Grayson Vaughan. Becoming Instagram-official with a new relationship is significant, even more so if you have a large following. The Riverdale actress just confirmed her relationship with Grayson Vaughan on Instagram. She uploaded a low-key photo of her and her beau kissing in front of (what appears to be) a private jet with the caption, “That long distance kind of love.”

It has been reported that the new Riverdale season is filming in Canada right now which probably explains why the couple is in a long-distance relationship. For those who are curious about how Grayson looks like from the front, here is how he looks like in his own Instagram page.

- Advertisement -

Grayson is a photographer who has also photographed KJ Apa, who is Camila’s on-screen love interest in Riverdale. Grayson also used to be a model. Camila and Grayson have been linked since May and have been spotted running various errands in masks ever since. Camila’s last public relationship was with Charles Melton, a co-star from Riverdale.

Born on June 29, 1994, Camila Carraro Mendes is an American actress and singer. She is famous for portraying Veronica Lodge on The CW teen drama TV series Riverdale. Camila’s first acting job was a commercial for IKEA.

In 2016, Camila was cast as “silver-tongued high school sophomore” Veronica Lodge in The CW’s teen drama series Riverdale, a subversive take on the Archie Comics. She was represented by the Carson Kolker Organization, later changing to CAA.

Camila appeared on the cover of Women’s Health in December 2017 and Cosmopolitan in February 2018. She made her feature film debut as Morgan in The New Romantic, which premiered at the SXSW Festival in March 2018.

In the same month, Mendes joined the cast of the romantic comedy The Perfect Date alongside Laura Marano and Matt Walsh. The film was released on Netflix on April 12, 2019. In 2020 she co-starred in the critically acclaimed sci-fi/comedy Palm Springs, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was released that July on Hulu. /TISG