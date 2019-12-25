Camila Cabello under fire for racist Tumblr posts

- Advertisement -

Senorita singer Camila Cabello got a backlash for an old Tumblr account which is making rounds on the Internet.

Although she wrote nothing offensive on the blog, Cabello re-shared some offensive posts including one that made fun of a black child and another that made fun of fellow celebrity Rihanna over her domestic abuse experience.

Twitter user @motivatefenty shared screenshots of the posts.

The blog has was deleted and taken over by a different user who said she took the singers username.

To address the issue, Cabello took to Instagram to apologise via a story and did the same on her Twitter account.

The songstress said she was “deeply embarrassed” and “embarrassingly ignorant” at the time.

I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/iZrnUawUAb — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 18, 2019

Her response was also criticised for being a ‘non-apology’ as she did not address the level of racism in many of the posts. Some fans have considered her apology acceptable.

The whole furore is likely to blow over quickly because her large fanbase is offering her strong support over the matter.

Born on March 3, 1997 as Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao, Cabello is a Cuban-American singer, songwriter and actress.

She started her career as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony which took shape on The X Factor in 2012 where she signed a joint record deal with Syco Music and Epic Records.

As part of Fifth Harmony Cabello also started to establish herself as a solo artist by collaborating with Shawn Mendes on I Know What You Did Last Summer and Bad Things with Machine Gun Kelly with the latter reaching number four on the Billboard Hot 100.

Cabello also had other collaborations after leaving Fifth Harmony in December 2016, such as Hey Ma by Pitbull and J Balvin for The Fate of the Furious soundtrack.