Camila Cabello looks totally smitten with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been seeing each other for an entire year.

Even so, Camila Cabello continued to be by his side by going to Toronto and spending New Year’s Eve with him.

As both walked arm-in-arm through the city, the 22-year-old Havana singer donned a navy blue longline puffer coat that she matched with a set of black combat boots. She also wore a tan knitted scarf around her neck to keep warm.

Mendes, 21, had on a washed black denim jacket that he matched with a dusty blue scarf.

On New Music Daily, Cabello shared that Mendes was the most transparent, honest person she had met.

She said she was drawn to his earnest and empathetic nature in making his way through life.

The singer also praised her beau for being proactive when it came to keeping his personal relationships healthy and communicative.

The Cuban-American beauty said she hopes to absorb her beau’s positivity-driven traits.

Cabello shared that they have a similar view on being a celebrity and they just tried to go about their lives and careers.