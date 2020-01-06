Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcome baby daughter

- Advertisement -

Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz and her partner, musician Benji Madden, have just became parents to a daughter.

It is reported that the child was born just before the New Year.

Diaz, 47, who is retired, and Madden, 40, who is a Good Charlotte guitarist, shared the good news on Instagram.

They wrote about being happy, blessed and grateful to begin the new decade with the child, who has been named Raddix Madden.



The couple added that, while overjoyed to share this news, they also wanted to protect the baby’s privacy. There will be no photos or any more details, although they did say she is really, really cute.

The good news came only days before the couple’s fifth wedding anniversary. They got married on Jan 5, 2015.

The couple met in 2014 through Madden’s sister-in-law, Nicole Richie. According to Diaz, the first thing she said when she met her (would be) husband was that he was hot. She also wondered why she did not know him before, adding that was probably because they had never been in the same circle of people.

Diaz organised a dinner party, asking Joel Madden (Benji’s brother) whether he could bring along Benji. Diaz said she saw him again and there was still an attraction. She thought: “Wait a second, still hot!”

After a few months, the couple got engaged. They tied the knot at Diaz’s Beverly Hills home.

Benji is a guitarist of pop punk band Good Charlotte, which was formed with brother Joel.

The twins also formed pop rock duo The Madden Brothers. In 2015, during the fourth season of The Voice Australia, they were a duo judge team.

The brothers own management company MDDN, which offers creative services to artists.