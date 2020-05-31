Calvin Cheng labels those calling to end over-reliance on foreign workers in SG as “talking heads”

Singapore—Former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Calvin Cheng, who frequently airs his views on social media, weighed in on the issue of whether or not Singapore needs to ends its reliance on foreign workers. He labels most of those who make the call to do so as mere “talking heads.”

Posted by Calvin Cheng on Wednesday, May 27, 2020

He then further explained the type of “talking heads” he was referring to: “Academics. Journalists. Bloggers. Social Media Activists.

People who have not employed a single person in their lives, not to say foreign workers.”

In his opinion, the people worth listening to on the topic are successful business people or policy makers.

“I would like to hear from big bosses who have successfully transitioned their companies to rely less on foreign workers to share their experiences.

Or even foreign policy makers who have successfully transitioned their economies.

To tell us how.”

He ended his post with the appeal, “Please save us from our local talking heads.

Yak yak yak.

Damn irritating.”

Many netizens have commented on Mr Cheng’s post, which was published on Wednesday (May 27).