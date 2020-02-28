Cabby resigns after 10 years, says ComfortDelGro’s flat rate fares are “unreasonable”

- Advertisement -

A taxi driver with ComfortDelGro resigned after 10 years in order to drive a private-hire vehicle because he says that the flat-rate fare called ComfortRIDE is “unreasonable”.

In a post on social media, the cabby, Mr Anuar, 47, wrote: “Tomorrow I tender my resignation to CDG after 10 years as a cabby. My post is not to demoralise others but this is my personal opinion”.

He added that not only did the COVID-19 outbreak affect taxi business very badly,

“Your cheap CR fare is unreasonable”, he said, referring to ComfortRIDE.

As an example, he cited a ComfortRide booking at 8pm, which meant that it was peak hour and therefore had an additional 25 per cent surcharge.

He said that a trip from Seletar Rd to Marina Bay Sands was only S$13.00, and one from Jurong West St 91 to Kampong Bahru was S$18.00.

During the reading of the budget, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced that taxi drivers would get rental rebates. ComfortDelGro said (Feb 20) a daily rental rebate of S$16.50 will be given to each taxi till the end of next month, translating to S$660 per taxi for the period.

This will be followed by a daily S$10 rebate for the entire month of April.

When asked why he tendered his resignation without receiving the rebates, Mr Anuar told TISG: “Even now with the rebates of $20 + $16, I need to queue at taxi stand longer than usual. Last night I came back at 12.30am. For dual drivers they are paying $40++ for each shift which is manageable to cover the rent but I assured (sic) you the earnings of the driver drop tremendously”.

The father of three told TISG that he drives 11.5 hours a day. He added: “Before Covid 19, I can make $100 after deductions of rental + fuel. Now I managed to earn $60-$80”.

“I personally don’t mind taking fare between $7 to $12 if I’m driving a PHV because my car rent is lower than taxi. Now we need to spend long hours to sustain the rental + fuel & our earnings” he added.

Making the switch from driving a taxi to driving a private-hire vehicle, Mr Anuar said: “I love driving taxi. This is a hard decision I have to make. If we’re not able to compete with grab, we’ve to follow the flow”.

He has to return his cab next week.

TISG has reached out to ComfortDelGro for comment. /TISG