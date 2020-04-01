Cabby dies after taxi catches fire in Seletar West Link

- Advertisement -

A 58-year-old taxi driver died after his vehicle caught fire in Seletar West Link in the early hours of Tuesday morning (March 31).

Graphic photos circulating online and on WhatsApp show a burning vehicle with a man lying on the road next to it. Photos taken after the fire is put out show a white cloth covering the man’s body and a blue police tent near the taxi.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force extinguished the taxi fire with two water jets. An SCDF paramedic found the driver unresponsive and pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to a STOMP report, ComfortDelGro Group Chief Corporate Communications Officer Tammy Tan said the company was shocked and deeply saddened by the driver’s death.

“Our cabby suffered burns and (was) found outside the taxi,” she said. “Very little is known about the incident at this time and the exact cause of the fire is still unknown.”

The fire is being investigated by the SCDF and the police.

/TISG