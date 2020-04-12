Buy-and-go way to prevent markets from becoming Covid-19 clusters

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli has urged the public not to rush to the markets during the morning peak hours to prevent those areas from becoming Covid-19 clusters.

On Thursday (April 9), Mr Masagos visited the Geylang Serai and Tekka Markets, and although many shoppers were wearing masks, the queues were still very long. “Our safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers and stallholders are doing their best to manage” the situation, he shared in a Facebook post.

The stallholders at Geylang Serai Market are doing their part and have extended operating hours until 5 pm on the weekend so that people need not all rush to the market in the morning.

A member of the public, Ben Tay, posted a video of snaking queues in the area. The post has been shared more than 1,500 times, with many people wondering if Geylang Serai was the only market in Singapore and questioning the effectiveness of the circuit breaker measures.

All go Geylang Serai today Posted by Ben Tay on Thursday, April 9, 2020

In his post, Mr Masagos noted that fish stalls in Tekka Market used styrofoam boxes to enforce safe distancing. “It’s a bit quiet in Tekka, so maybe we can think of going there instead,” the minister suggested.

What shoppers can do to help

Mr Masagos urged shoppers not to linger in the market and to make a list of the items needed before going there. “This way, you can move quickly through the market,” he said. Shoppers are encouraged to leave the market as soon as possible so that others have a chance to buy their necessities.

Furthermore, shoppers can either do their marketing on weekdays or visit other less-crowded areas. He also reminded the elderly to avoid going to the wet markets and to ask for assistance from others in acquiring their essential items.

“Our markets are special to all of us Singaporeans,” said Mr Masagos. “Let’s prevent any from becoming Covid-19 clusters with the adjustments that we all make together.”

Face masks now mandatory at markets

According to a report on channelnewsasia.com, 40 markets managed by the National Environment Agency or its appointed operators would begin prohibiting entry to people not wearing face masks from Sunday (April 12).

The decision was made to further protect stallholders and shoppers in those markets because they tend to experience heavy foot traffic on weekends.

I visited the Geylang Serai and Tekka Markets this morning. The good news is, I see many have put on masks. However,… Posted by Masagos Zulkifli on Thursday, April 9, 2020

