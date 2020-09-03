“Business owners who want to hire foreign Indians should migrate to India with their businesses” Concerned netizen

- Advertisement -

A netizen’s post in the public Facebook group, Concerned Citizens Band Together for a Better Singapore has sparked a conversation among Facebook users regarding the hiring of workers from India.

With Singapore making an effort to resuscitate the economy following one of the worst economic crises in its history which has been brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government is making an effort to prevent discriminatory hiring in the workplace.

In an August article, more than a thousand companies had been added to a watch list of employers who may have utilised discriminatory hiring procedures wherein foreign workers were sought after more than local Singaporeans. Some of the employers even had foreigners taking up more than 50% of their professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMET) positions.

However, the article gave rise to some Singaporeans wondering if employers who practise such biased hiring will be severely reprimanded.

In line with this, Facebook user Ken Chung shared a one-liner with a Facebook group. “Business owners who want to hire foreign Indians should migrate to India with their businesses,” the post read.

In response to this, netizens shared their own thoughts on the matter. While some blatantly agreed that companies who would rather hire workers from a specific country would be better off relocating there, others pointed a finger at voters who put the current leaders in place. The way netizen Patrick Ng put it, “Best to close all universit(ies) in Singapore if our student(s) cannot compete with foreigners for PMET jobs.”