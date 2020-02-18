Budget 2020: GST Voucher DOUBLED

- Advertisement -

Due to the economic slowdown as a result of the Coronavirus, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat announced during the budget reading (Feb 18) that the amount of U-Save rebates will be doubled through a one-off GST Voucher.

Along with that, there will be a U-Save Special Payment to all eligible HDB households. Larger households can receive 2.5 times their regular U-Save rebates this year. These households can receive up to S$1,000 in U-Save rebates, depending on their flat type.

DPM Heng also said that the Service and Conservancy Charges Rebate will be extended by another year. Eligible HDB households will receive rebates of between 1.5 and 3.5 months.

A new Care and Support Package for households was also announced, amounting to about S$1.6 billion. Furthermore, all Singaporeans aged 21 and above in 2020 will receive a one-off cash payout of S$300, S$200 or S$100, depending on their income.

There will be a further S$100 cash payout for every adult Singaporean with at least one Singaporean child aged 20 years and below this year.

All Singaporeans aged 50 and above this year will see a S$100 top-up to the PAssion Card, including the Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation seniors. This can be used to pay for groceries, activities and facilities at community clubs, and more. /TISG