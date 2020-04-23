Bubble tea fight leads to long queues and one arrest

- Advertisement -

Many bubble tea shops saw very long queues just before midnight on Tuesday (Apr 21), with some even resulting in fights, after the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a statement that all standalone food and beverage outlets, as well as hairdressing and barber shops, will have to shut until May 4.

Many Singaporeans queued up to get one last cup of bubble tea just before the stores had to close for the next two weeks or so, until May 4.

A video circulating online showed snaking queues in front of Playmade bubble tea at Waterway Point.

It also led to a fight where in videos circulating; a GrabFood driver can be heard demanding that the staff “come out”.

While other customers tried to restrain him and prevent the fight from escalating, he repeatedly tried to pick a fight with an employee from Playmade.

According to the bubble tea chain, the incident was between their staff and a delivery rider.

At that time, within the last hour of closing, the store had received more than 150 orders, amounting to about 600 cups, via delivery alone.

In a statement, they added, “We recognise that we have not always been able to deliver the experience we have set out to achieve. We promise to use this time to improve and work on the necessary changes during the extended circuit breaker to better serve everyone of you, our customers and delivery partners.”

In response to media queries, the police said that a 38-year-old man had been arrested in relation to the incident. They had received a call for assistance at about 9:39 pm, and subsequently arrested the man for public nuisance.

Responding to media queries, Grab said, “Our platform, as well as merchant partners impacted by the new measures announced yesterday, saw a sudden surge in orders last evening (21/4). Our delivery and merchant partners had been working hard to fulfil them. We are aware of the incident and are assisting the authorities in the investigation. These are challenging times for all of us, and we would urge more patience and understanding among all users”. /TISG