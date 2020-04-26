BTS’s Suga reveals upcoming video and new album

- Advertisement -

Suga, a member of South Korean boyband BTS just revealed details about BTS’s latest album. The singer hosted a live broadcast on BTS’s official YouTube channel on 24 April 2020. Suga is the second BTS member to host a Livestream as part of BTS’ #StayConnected movement. The star demonstrated his painting skills during the broadcast. Suga may not be experienced in painting but on-air, he seems to be focused on the activity.

As he worked on the art piece, he did not even realise that 20 minutes have passed. Suga said that his mother enjoys painting. As he started enjoying his new hobby he said he knows why people paint now. It felt soothing. Suga added that when he makes music, he follows his instincts and he feels that painting will be a great hobby. His fellow BTS member RM had announced last week that the group has started working on their latest album.

Suga shared details about the planning process. Before starting, the group has allocated who is responsible for what, who will oversee everything such as the visuals, the music and so on. The group splits up the responsibilities. The group discussed it and made the decision. A behind-the-scenes video about that will be released soon, according to Suga. Suga asked his fans playfully on why is he painting and why is it that he is painting. Suga then shared that he knew exactly what he was going to paint but he does not think it can be completed in an hour.

At the end of the session, Suga admitted that he did not have time to finish painting but he will add finishing touches here and there if he can. He said he will upload the completed artwork on Twitter and Weverse (Big Hit Entertainment’s fan community).

- Advertisement -

BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys was formed in 2010 when Big Hit Entertainment CEO Bang Si-hyuk met group leader RM and was impressed by his rapping. Consisting of seven members, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, the lineup was finalised in 2012. The group wrote their songs, often based on real-life issues that are relatable. BTS is not just popular in South Korea, they achieved worldwide recognition with their successful albums and singles. They have also performed outside of their country, gaining fans from all over. /TISG