BTS’s Dynamite sets another chart-topping record

South Korean boy band BTS broke another record by achieving a ‘Perfect All Kill’ on instiz’s iChart. iChart announced on August 27 that the K-pop band had set a perfect all-kill with their English single Dynamite.

This is not the first time BTS has set the PAK on iCharts but it is the first time a Korean artist set this record with an all English song. iChart is the country’s first and only integrated online music ranking chart that shows the rankings of the popular online music sites most used by Korean netizens in a single chart.

iChart presents an ‘All Kill’ title to the song that ranks number in all the major streaming sites while they present a ‘Perfect All Kill’ title if the song ranks number in all streaming sites while maintaining a number one in both the real-time and weekly total score. Besides that, BTS also ranked number one on Melon. Fans of the group across the world are celebrating after the announcement was made.

They are impressed that BTS achieved such results as they did very little, if not any, promotions for the song. Even though the song was an English song it was able to rank number one in all the music streaming sites in Korea. Fans from all over the world are impressed by the efforts of the Korean fans who have always streamed the group’s music to have the song rank number one all around.

BTS hopes their new digital single Dynamite will refresh fans and help them recharge their batteries as they cope with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since their 2013 debut, the seven-member group has been the forefront of South Korean pop music, winning the hearts of K-pop fans around the world.

In a live-stream news conference ahead of the release of Dynamite on Aug 21, BTS said that they hope the song would give their fans the same surge of energy it had given them.

“Everyone in the world is going through tough times right now,” member Jimin told the news conference aired via YouTube. “Dynamite is a song that can lift anyone’s spirit. We gained a lot of energy singing and rehearsing it,” he said. /TISG