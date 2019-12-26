BTS spent whole year at No 1 on Billboard’s Social 50 chart

- Advertisement -

The South Korean K-pop boy band, BTS, reigned at No 1 on Billboard’s Social 50 chart for the whole of this year.

Billboard released charts yesterday (Dec 24) for the final chart week for this year. BTS once again grabbed the No 1 spot.

Artists are ranked on the chart based on data from music analytics company Next Big Sound. It shows the most popular artists on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Wikipedia and Tumblr. A combination of weekly additions of friends/fans/followers with artist page views and engagement determines the ranking.

Since July 29, 2017, BTS has been in first place on the chart. The group continues to set new records for the longest consecutive period of time at No 1. It has spent every week in 2018 and this year at No 1.

The group’s Love Yourself: Answer re-enters at No 170 on the Billboard 200 chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States, extending its record for the longest time on the chart by a Korean artist (54 weeks). Their other album Map of the Soul: Persona also returns to take the No 178 spot (30 weeks).

The seven-member group will be ending the year with performances at the Korean year-end shows SBS Gayo Daejeon today (Dec 25) and the KBS Song Festival on Friday (Dec 27).

Fans will have a chance to ring in the New Year with BTS when they perform in New York on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020”.