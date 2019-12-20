BTS selected as new ambassadors of 2020 Formula E Racing Championship

- Advertisement -

There is a new global face for the ABB FIA Formula E Championship and it is the South Korean K-pop boy band, BTS!

Formula E, through an official statement on December 19, announced its selection of the BTS as global ambassadors and spokesmodels for the 2020 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

The news, widely shared on Formula E’s various social media accounts says the global superstars are teaming up with Formula E as global ambassadors to shine the light on important social issues and raise awareness on climate change.

Using only electric cars, the ABB FIA Formula E Championship is a single-seater motor racing championship. In May 2020, Korea will host its first-ever Formula E race.

- Advertisement -

According to the IFPI’s Global Artist Chart, the group was the best-selling artists of 2018 worldwide and the only non-English speaking artist to enter the chart. BTS won Top Social Artist three years in a row and Top Duo/Group at the 26th Billboard Music Award.

The boy band also was featured on Time’s international cover as Next Generation Leaders including the magazine’s 25 most influential people on the internet (2017-2019) and Time’s most influential celebrities in Korea in 2018.

The 2020 ABB FIA Formula E Championship is set in Seoul Olympic Park with all 24 cars and drivers making their way around the circuit on May 3, 2020.

Seven turns are housed inside the Olympic stadium and there will be some of Seoul’s best-known sights that will be showcased in the bespoke city street circuit.

Formula E’s purpose is to increase the number of electric cars on the road, accelerating the mass adoption of electric vehicles, tackling air pollution and counteracting climate change.

The championship is the sixth season of the FIA Formula E championship featuring electric-powered vehicles that is recognised by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), as the highest class of competition for electric open-wheel racing cars.