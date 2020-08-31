BTS release two more remix versions of hit single Dynamite

- Advertisement -

Seoul — South Korean boy band BTS released two additional remix tracks of their hit single Dynamite on Friday (Aug 28).

The K-pop band released Tropical Remix and Poolside Remix of the track digitally at noon that day on major streaming services, its label-management company, Big Hit Entertainment, said on Weverse, a fan community-mobile commerce platform for the company’s artistes.

Yonhap news agency quoted the company as saying that the rearrangements of the two new remixes will deliver vibrant and refreshing summery atmospheres.

The new remixes will bring the total number of Dynamite versions up to five. The original disco-pop track was released on Aug 21 and BTS dropped another two remixes, acoustic and electronic dance versions, on Aug 24.

Since its launch, the track has been met with raving global responses. Its first-week metrics on various fronts point it to a potential No.1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart this week.

In 2012, the viral hit Gangnam Style by PSY peaked at the No.2 spot, making him the highest-charting South Korean artiste on Billboard’s main chart.

BTS became the first K-pop artistes to debut at No.1 on Spotify’s Global Top 50 index with Dynamite. It also earned the biggest Spotify song debut of the year so far.

The boy band are scheduled to perform the new single at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (US time) (8 am Monday, Singapore time) in its first stage performance on the awards show. Due to the Covid-19 situation, the band will deliver the performance virtually from Seoul.

BTS hope their new digital single Dynamite will refresh fans and help them recharge their batteries as they cope with the pandemic.

Since their 2013 debut, the seven-member group has been at the forefront of South Korean pop music, winning the hearts of K-pop fans around the world.

In a live-stream news conference ahead of the release of Dynamite on Aug 21, BTS said that they hoped the song would give their fans the same surge of energy it had given them.

“Everyone in the world is going through tough times right now,” BTS member Jimin told the news conference aired via YouTube. “Dynamite is a song that can lift anyone’s spirit. We gained a lot of energy singing and rehearsing it,” he said. /TISG