BTS members Jungkook, Suga and V to release mixtapes

Fans of K-pop boy band BTS are in for a treat. Members Jungkook and Suga will be releasing their mixtapes and fellow member V has hinted to fans that he may be following suit, according to cheatsheet.com on Sunday (May 3).

Throughout the recent season of BTS: Bon Voyage, a reality show on the group travelling around the world, V told his band members that he had been penning songs.

Also, V and fellow member RM hosted a show on the live video streaming service VLIVE, to talk to fans. During the session, V shared that he had been writing songs and one of them turned out to be Sweet Night which was in the soundtrack for the Itaewon Class television series.

When RM asked him if he had been writing songs, V replied that he had written three songs. The two BTS members talked about the song composing process for Inner Child, which is V’s solo song on the BTS album Map of the Soul:7.

RM talked about how emotions disappear so it is best to pen them down, while V added that one may not feel the emotions again afterwards.

RM said that when working on Inner Child, he worked on several solo tracks for the other members. The members edit the files when they receive them.

V plays online games with fans regularly and, during a game, V said in the chatroom that he may release a mixtape soon. The news of his mixtape was all over social media. Here are some of the Twitter conversations by fans:

Tae announcing the release of his mixtape in a game chatroom is so him — taehyung (@ptitae) May 1, 2020

BTS also revealed that they are working on a new album, including a Japanese album, Suga’s mixtape, Jungkook’s mixtape, Suga’s coming partnership with IU and now V’s mixtape.

KTH1, IU X SUGA ‘EIGHT’, BTS Japanese Album, BTS SELF PRODUCED ALBUM AGUST D 2, JJK1… ON THEIR WAY TO DOMINATE THE WORLD .. YES WE LOVE TO SEE IT#KTH1ISCOMING @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/2KmJL5qYYy — ɱเҡყ⁷🌙 ˢᵗʳᵉᵃᵐ ᵐᵒᵒⁿ (@HAPPYLATAE) May 1, 2020

APPARENTLY A KARMY POSTED AN SCREENSHOT OF THE CHAT TAE HAS BEEN PLAYING AND THERE HE SAID TO PLEASE LOOK FORWARD TO THE SONGS HES BEEN WRITING AND THAT HE’LL BE RELEASING A MIXTAPE?/$$:$/):$ KTH1 IS COMING KTH1 IS COMINGpic.twitter.com/Is2DpvYIBK — ً ella⁷ 시차 ♡ (@giggIykoo) May 1, 2020

REALLY looking forward to Taehyung vocalizing his self written poetic lyrics against the backdrop of his self written soothing melodies 😭💜 I'm sure he left us many purple balloons in his new songs 🥺🥺💜💜 #KTH1ISCOMING — WSV Chat ❄🍓 (@WSV_Chat) May 1, 2020