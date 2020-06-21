BTS’ Jungkook once cheated on a spelling test

- Advertisement -

Not everyone can score straight A’s in school. Sometimes it requires hard work and some people are just naturally smart. For those who do not want to put in the work, they end up cheating.

Jungkook, a member of BTS, a K-pop boy band admitted that he once cheated on a spelling test in school. The 22-year-old revealed that the experience gave him a life lesson that he still remembers today. At the end of last year, Jungkook spoke to his fans during a livestream session that his folks scolded him after finding out he cheated on a test.

Koreaboo reported that the star was in trouble and he even got a spanking. His folks were not that upset that Jungkook was not performing in class. Instead, they were not happy that he cheated. Jungkook recalled his mother telling him that she did not care if he scored 100 or 0 on his tests but she was concerned about him cheating. Jungkook shared that his parents never forced him to do well in school. His folks made sure that he knew what was right and wrong.

Jungkook shared that when he was young, his parents let him be. They only reprimanded him and corrected him when he made mistakes. He is thankful to his folks that they never gave him any stress. His parents allowed him to be a singer and thanks to that he can be part of BTS. The multi-talented star can sing, dance, rap as well as being good in sports, gaming, art and filmmaking. He has been nicknamed Golden Maknae of BTS. It means that he is a multi-talented person.

Although Jungkook is successful, he does not have the chance to share it with his loved ones regularly. Together with the rest of the band, they are busy to the point that they do not have time to meet their family. BTS is based in Seoul while Jungkook’s family is in Busan. Nevertheless, the BTS members are like a family to Jungkook. Speaking to CBS Sunday Morning via Spin.com, BTS member V said that BTS is the people that know him best and that they know each other better or more than their families know them. /TISG