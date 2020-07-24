BTS and Usher to perform in music festival in September

- Advertisement -

Despite a number of concerts and festivals being cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the iHeartRadio Music Festival will hold a special concert on September 18 and 19 in conjunction with its tenth anniversary. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest over a two day period, the festival will include appearances by some of the biggest names in music. Korean boy band BTS, Usher, Coldplay, Keith Urban, Migos, Miley Cyrus, Thomas Rhett, and Kane Brown will be performing with Khalid as a special guest.

To adhere to the new health and safety rules, performances for the festival will be recorded in Los Angeles and Nashville in front of a virtual audience that will include a fan wall of iHeartRadio listeners. At the iHeartRadio Theatre in Los Angeles, 10 artists will be part of this year’s edition of the iHeartRadio Music Festival while others will perform at a soundstage at Nashville.

“So to the fan, it will almost feel the same as it has over the past nine years, except we won’t be at T-Mobile Arena, there won’t be an audience. But the artists will be performing plugged in on a stage,” John Sykes, who is iHeartMedia president of entertainment enterprises, recently told Variety.

As part of the tenth anniversary festival, fans will have a chance to introduce artists as well as enjoy virtual meet and greets. “We have some virtual ideas too where fans will be able to perform with one of the artists onstage. So we’re using the challenges to reinvent and come up with creative things that have maybe never been done before,” Sykes added.

Fans have a chance to watch the festival live on September 18 and 19 on the CW App and CWTV.com. In addition to that, highlights of the forthcoming anniversary edition will also be broadcast on the CW television network and on iHeartRadio stations on September 27 and 28.

BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys consists of seven members and is a popular South Korean boy band formed in Seoul in 2010. The members include Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Each member take turns to write their content. With a hip hop background, their genre has evolved to suit different musical tastes. BTS has found popularity both locally and internationally. They have toured abroad a number of times and have won accolades for their music.