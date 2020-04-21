Brooklyn Beckham pledges love to girlfriend

- Advertisement -

David and Victoria Beckham’s son, Brooklyn Beckham is under quarantine with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Last Saturday (April 18), the 21-year-old pledged his love to Nicola for life, uploading romantic photos on his Instagram.

One of the creative shots shows Nicola wearing a colourful outfit while looking at her reflection in the mirror as Brooklyn is hugging her and kissing her neck. Brooklyn also uploaded a photo of Nicola showing off her trim figure in a white tasseled crop top. Nicola left a comment on his photos saying that she ‘more than loves’ him.

Brooklyn continued his tribute to his girlfriend by taking it to Instagram stories. The eldest son of David and Victoria showed a photo of himself topless while hugging Nicola, adding the caption with ‘My best friend’ and a heart emoticon. There was also another shot where the couple are kissing each other while sitting on the stairs.

Although Brooklyn has dedicated many social media posts to Nicola, he has not forgotten his famous family who are spending their quarantine in their Cotswolds residence. Brooklyn also uploaded a throwback photo of himself and his youngest sister, Harper. The caption accompanying the shot says that it’s a throwback and that he loves and misses her. Nicola also left a comment on the photo saying that Harper is the perfect girl.

Brooklyn and Nicola are spending quarantine together in the US while the rest of the Beckham family is spending their quarantine period at the Cotswolds.

David Beckham, his wife Victoria and Brooklyn’s three other siblings, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15 and Harper, 8 have been updating their social media account while in lockdown.

Victoria recently celebrated her 46th birthday with Brooklyn sharing the happy moment over social media. He shared a throwback photo of him and Victoria and wished her a happy birthday, saying that she is the best mother in the world and that she is his best friend. He also said that he loves her.

Victoria responded in her Instagram account saying she had a very special day with her family and that she misses Brooklyn.