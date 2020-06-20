Brooklyn Beckham and girlfriend model Victoria Beckham’s T-shirts for charity

- Advertisement -

Son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham was spotted kissing his lover Nicola Peltz as they wore his mother’s charity T-shirts celebrating Pride. The pair is under quarantine together in New York during the time of the COVID-19 outbreak. In an Instagram post on Sunday, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz looked cosy together. Brooklyn, 21 and Nicola, 25 celebrated Pride Month by wearing fashion designer Victoria’s charity T-shirt.

With the matching tops, the famous son and actress were displaying PDA in a field. Nicola, who acted in Transformers: Age of Extinction emphasised on the significance of Pride Month by captioning the posts: ‘LISTEN❤️WITHOUT PREJUDICE.”@victoriabeckham pride shirt this year is a reminder to always be kind and listen to each other. ‘It features the name of @georgemoffical iconic 1990 album and 25% of all sales of the shirt will go to @aktcharity and its work to combat LGBTQ+ youth homelessness in the UK LOVE IS LOVE.’ (sic)

46-year-old Victoria faced backlash from her LGBTQ+ fans due to the price of the T-shirt and the amount she was planning to contribute to charity. The former Spice Girl said that 25 per cent of the sales will go towards LGBTQ+ youth homelessness in the UK when she promoted the item on her Instagram page.

One wrote: ‘£95 your having a laugh! I’ll just donate £20 and write it on an old t-shirt,’ while another added: ‘£95 though!’ A third posted: ‘Are you really charging £95 for a t-shirt and only donated 25% scandalous Mrs Beckham.’ ‘For a £95 t-shirt I’d expect more than 25% to go to charity, one fan wrote with another adding: ‘This is lovely and a great message also good % goes to charity BUT £95 for a tee still too much for me.’

Victoria started seeing famous footballer David Beckham in 1997 after they met at a charity football match. David admitted that he watched her music videos and told his teammates that he was attracted to her but was too shy when they first met. Victoria was also interested to meet David a few months earlier during a Spice Girls football photo session.

She wore the kit of his club Manchester United during the session. In 1998 the couple announced that they were engaged. The couple has four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Seven. /TISG