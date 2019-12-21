Brie Larson’s low-cut dress goes viral on social media

- Advertisement -

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson went viral again because of her low-cut dress while guest-hosting on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! late night talk show this week.

On social media, fans were quick to notice her outfit and shared what they thought of it.

One fan tweeted that he knew Larson was going to trend on Twitter as soon as he saw her on the show. He said he had to stop channel surfing. He also complimented her for looking good.

The official Kimmel Twitter joked about Larson guest-hosting the show, saying that Jimmy looked stunning.

The actress said that 2019 has been a good year for her as her films Captain Marvel and The Avengers: Endgame grossed almost US$4 billion.

Larson joked during the show that she is getting US$800 and a plate of hummus. She continued saying that it was a huge honour to be the first woman to headline her own Marvel movie.

She added that to break that ceiling there are so many other great female superheroes like Wonder Woman, Black Widow and (US Speaker of the House of Representatives) Nancy Pelosi, and that these women are unstoppable.

Larson took a jab at President Donald Trump. She said he got impeached on a night when Kimmel, who has criticised Trump in the past, was not there and on the one night on which she was guest host.