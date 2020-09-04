Brie Larson talks about auditioning for Captain Marvel

- Advertisement -

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson recently shared what it was like to audition for the movie and how it boosted her confidence. The actress is known as an Oscar winner, superhero and overall badass. Brie shared stories about auditioning on her YouTube channel recently. Split into two parts, the actress went through what a regular audition would be like and films she auditioned for and did not get such as Pitch Perfect, Iron Man 2 and Juno.

In the latest clip, Brie shared what it was like auditioning for Captain Marvel and how she finally made the huge decision to act in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The actress received a call about Captain Marvel while she was filming Kong: Skull Island and her first instinct was to reject Marvel. Recalling that moment she said: Oh, I can’t do that. I have too much anxiety. That’s too much for me. I don’t think I could handle that.”

A few months later Marvel contacted Brie again and they expressed interest but Brie was not sure that she could handle the pressure of being part of a massive franchise. She thought, “I’m too much of an introvert. That’s way too big of a thing for me.” In the end, she met with Marvel where she was pitched for the movie and shown the early designs for Captain Marvel’s costume.

The actress said she felt ‘really moved’ by what Marvel wanted to achieve with the film. Brie said that she was very surprised by the way that they were talking about feminism and the way they were handling it. She remembered being told, “All female writers. Female director. Going to have as many female voices in this as possible.” Prior to accepting the role, Brie wanted to meet the writers and make sure she believed in the story because if she agreed to it, this was “a whole level of fame [she] never expected to participate in.”

After the meeting, Brie felt excited about Carol’s story and she believed in the role. She recalled standing in her dining room, having a moment of recognition, like, “Oh my god, I’m gonna do this.” Recalling the moment, she was happy that she was brave enough to say yes and that the role boosted her self-confidence. Before Captain Marvel, Brie did not believe that she could ever book something this big.

Until now, one of Brie’s favourite memories is when she was announced as Captain Marvel onstage at Comic-Con. That moment was when she realised how important this movie would be to fans.