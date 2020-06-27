Brian Austin Green enjoys Father’s Day celebration despite breakup

- Advertisement -

Brian Austin Green celebrated Father’s Day with his sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey despite breaking up with wife Megan Fox. The 90210 star showed fans a peek in his personal life with sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6 and Journey, 3 in a heartfelt post on Instagram on Sunday.

He captioned the photo with a heart emoji, wishing everyone a Happy Father’s Day and saying that his oldest child messaged him at 12:21 am this morning. The 46-year-old shares all three boys with Megan Fox, 34.

Brian is seen wearing a white bathrobe while his sons wore their own pyjama sets. All four of them enjoyed breakfast in bed and the post was seen by his nearly 400,000 followers on Instagram. Brian also acknowledged his 18-year-old son Kassius whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil, 51. In May, Brian announced on his podcast that he and Megan Fox were calling it quits after 10 years of marriage.

In the podcast, Brian remembered the moment when Megan told him she was happier and more herself when they were not together. “I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can’t be upset at her, and I wasn’t upset at her because that’s, she didn’t ask to feel that way, it wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt,” Brian said. He recalled Megan telling him that she realised needing time to herself when she was abroad working on a film.

‘She said, “You know, I realized while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that maybe something worth trying for me.”‘ Since December last year, the couple have been trying to sort of be apart as per Megan’s wishes but it was too late. An insider told US Weekly last month that Megan felt ‘as though Brian had been holding her back from being in the limelight.’

Megan wanted to get back out there and reinvent herself, the insider shared. Megan was spotted going out with Machine Gun Kelly, 30 in Los Angeles. Shortly after that, the announcement of Brian and Megan splitting up came about. Megan appeared in Kelly’s video as a vixen in his Bloody Valentine music video last month. They are set to appear together in an upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass. The unexpected duo confirmed their relationship status on Monday with Kelly claiming to be in love with Megan.

A sweet note was posted while the pair were enjoying a romantic coronavirus style diner which consisted of Japanese bento eaten outdoors at sunset. This came after Brian was seen with blonde pinup and former teen bride Courtney Stodden, 25, on Saturday. In 2011, Stodden married actor Doug Hutchinson when she was only 16 and he was 51. The couple broke up in 2017 and got divorced earlier this year. An insider told People this week that ‘Brian is doing well’ and that ‘he and Megan are getting along.’ ‘When he doesn’t see the kids, he is slowly dating. He recently started hanging out with Courtney [Stodden]. They seem more like friends though.’ /TISG