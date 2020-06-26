BREAKING: PSP’s Tan Cheng Bock reveals where candidates will contest

- Advertisement -

At the end of a press conference on Friday (Jun 26), Secretary-General of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Dr Tan Cheng Bock revealed GRCs and SMCs where party candidates will contest.

Dr Tan briefly noted that he left out Nee Soon in his last announcement and proceeded to reveal the lineup:

Hong Kah North – Gigene Wong

Pioneer – Lim Cher Hong

Yio Chu Kang – Kayla Low

Marymount – Dr Ang Yong Guan

Kebun Baru – Kumaran

West Coast – Dr Tan Cheng Bock, Jeffrey Khoo, Hazel Poa, Leong Mun Wai, Loganathan Nadarajah

Nee Soon – Damien Tay, Taufik Supan, Brad Bowyer, Kala Manickam, S. Nalla

Choa Chu Kang – Francis Yuen, Dr Tan Meng Wah, Choo Shaun Ming, Abdul Rahman

Tanjong Pagar – Michael Chua, Harish Pillay, Wendy Low, Terence Soon, Abas Kasmani

“I am fielding Singaporeans. I am not fielding an Indian, or a Chinese or an Englishman or a Malay. They are all Singaporeans. When you go to the polls, look at the person, not the colour. They are all Singaporeans. Vote them according to their ability, their honesty. That is the most important thing. O we can show to the world that Singaporean is truly multi-racial”, Dr Tan Cheng Bock added.

Nomination day is slated for June 30, with cooling-off day on July 9, and polling day on July 10. /TISG