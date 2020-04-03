BREAKING: PM Lee: To prevent escalating infections, we will impose tighter measures

- Advertisement -

Addressing the nation at 4pm earlier today (Apr 3), PM Lee announced the imposing of tighter measures on Singapore in order to prevent escalating Covid-19 infections.

Calling the new measures a “circuit breaker”, he added that they would be imposed for one month.

He said, “First, we will close most workplaces, except for essential services and key economic sectors. Food establishments, markets and supermarkets, clinics and hospitals, utilities, transport and key banking services will remain open”.

“We also should not disrupt economic sectors that are strategic or part of a global supply chain. People working in these industries can continue to go to work with safe distancing measures in place. But most other work premises must close”, he added.

The closure of workplaces will take place from next Tuesday, Mr Lee said.

“Second, we will also move to full home-based learning for schools and our institutes of higher learning”, Mr Lee noted.

He explained that the Ministry of Education would work with schools to implement full home-based learning starting next Wednesday (Apr 8).

“Third, we will tighten restrictions on movements and gatherings of people. It boils down to three things. First, stay at home as much as possible. Second, avoid socializing with others beyond your own household”, he added.

“Third, go out only to do essential things”, Mr Lee said.

This is the third time Mr Lee has spoken to the nation on the COVID-19 situation.

On Mar 12, he sought to reassure the public that the situation in Singapore remained under control, and set out various measures that might need to be implemented going forward.

A total of 1,049 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Singapore as of Thursday.

On Monday in Parliament, Deputy Prime Minster Heng Swee Keat will also announce additional support for households and businesses, over and above what was provided in the two earlier Budgets. /TISG