BREAKING: Dr Tan Cheng Bock reveals where PSP will contest this GE

Towards the tail end of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP)’s press conference on June 23, its Secretary General revealed where the party intends to contest during the upcoming General Elections (GE).

Because the press conference was intended to introduce the party’s new candidates, Dr Tan was initially hesitant to take the question during the press conference itself, and so he waited till the end.

“Honestly I did not want you all to hijack my interview with questions of this kind. But having said that there is no reason why you all should not know where”.

He added that they selected constituencies based on their interests, as well as places candidates of the party were familiar with. He added that he was a doctor who practiced in the West of Singapore for many years, and as such he was familiar with that area.

Dr Tan revealed that the areas the party intended to contest were: West Coast GRC, Choa Chu Kang GRC, Hong Kah North GRC, Tanjong Pagar GRC, Marymount SMC, Pioneer SMC, Yio Chu Kang SMC and Kebun Baru SMC.

However, he added the following disclaimer: “But of course, on nomination day, things change. Politics is very fluid. The final decision of where we will be going you will get to know on nomination day”. /TISG