Bradley Cooper helped Brad Pitt become sober

When Ad Astra actor Brad Pitt received his Best Supporting Actor award for his role in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood lately, he credited fellow actor Bradley Cooper for helping him in sobriety.

The award was presented by Bradley Cooper at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala.

Speaking with Interview magazine last year, Pitt described his struggles with alcoholism as a ‘disservice’ and method of ‘escape’

Pitt was grateful to Cooper for making time to attend the ceremony to present the award despite having to put his two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper to bed before that.

In 2016, Pitt broke up with Angelina Jolie and he was in Alcoholics Anonymous for more than a year. He has remained sober since then.

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith actor revealed to the audience that Cooper helped him get sober and he has been happier ever since. He then professed his love and thanks.

Previously, the Hollywood actor mentioned his sobriety journey in passing during interviews but not in public or on camera.

This is the first time he shared who was the person responsible to keep him sober, and that it was a fellow Hollywood actor.

The 56-year-old actor and producer was dubbed as one of the most influential and powerful people in the American entertainment industry. Various media outlets cited Pitt as the world’s most attractive man for a number of years.

Pitt married actress Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005. He then got married to actress Angelina Jolie from 2014 to 2019. The couple called it quits but they share six children together, three of whom were adopted.

Pitt has received two Golden Globe Awards, an Academy Award and Primetime Emmy Award. /TISG