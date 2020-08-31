Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend reportedly married

- Advertisement -

It seems that Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend, a 27-year-old German model named Nicole Poturalski is married but in an open relationship with her 68-year-old husband. According to Page Six, the model has been married to a renowned German restauranteur Roland Mary for about eight years. The couple have a son named Emil together. Insiders reported that Pitt and Poturalski met at one of Mary’s restaurants in Berlin.

At that time Pitt was doing a press tour for his Oscar-winning Once Upon a Time in Hollywood role in August 2019. Pitt and Poturalski were then seen spending time together at a Kanye West concert in LA three months later. Daily Mail contacted Mary to confirm Poturalski’s relationship with Pitt which reportedly reached “gallivanting around the south of France stage.” Mary said “no comment” and did not elaborate further.

Standing at 5’10, Poturalski has graced the covers of both Harper’s Bazaar Germany and the September 2020 issue of ELLE Germany. Her professional name is Nico Mary and she is a successful model. She is represented by three modelling agencies, A Management, Official Models in New York and NEXT Models in Los Angeles.

- Advertisement -

According to Daily Mail, Poturalski wanted to become a marine biologist but she was discovered at the age of 13 by a talent scout at Disneyland Paris. The publication also reported that the model is from Bergkamen and is of Polish heritage. Poturalski is said to be able to speak five languages.

Based on her Instagram account, the model divides her time between Los Angeles and Berlin. She has shared pictures of trips to Ibiza and Italy’s Amalfi Coast. Poturalski was asked on her A Management profile what her one superpower would be and she replied: “Traveling in time so I can visit all those amazing and historic events myself including the future.”

Poturalski wrote a sweet tribute to motherhood in May, together with a sun-lit photo of herself. “Little love letter to all moms, that try so hard, give so much love, time and heart. Dont sleep, worry too much and love even more. You are great,” she wrote.

The model is also passionate about political issues. In May, Poturalski wore a top that read, ‘Protect Kids, Not Guns,’ captioning her photo with the same phrase and tagging @chnge. She shares ways to end child sex trafficking in her Instagram Moments which is titled “Save the kids.” Poturalski also posted a speech Blake Lively gave at a 2017 Variety event about child pornography.