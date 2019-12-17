Brad Pitt set to spend birthday with three of his children

- Advertisement -

Ad Astra star Brad Pitt plans to celebrate his 56th birthday tomorrow with three of his children, an insider close to the star has revealed.

He will be spending the day with 13-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. He shares the children with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie after she filed for divorce in 2016.

However, it is uncertain why 18-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax and 14-year-old Zahara are not expected to spend the birthday with their father although all of Pitt’s children are welcome at his home in Los Angeles.

The insider added that all six children will be with Jolie on Christmas Day.

Pitt was recently in the news with rumours about him dating someone new but the star has denied it. He was also asked by The New York Times if he reads the stories printed about him. The Hollywood heartthrob said he does not necessarily try to avoid it but he does not seek it out.

The Mr and Mrs Smith actor pointed out that rumours of him dating women are completely false.

In other news, Angelina Jolie is reportedly bitter with Pitt. She is said to harbour a lot of resentment towards him. She feels this way because she feels that Pitt turned the lives of their six children upside down and she wants him to be accountable for that.

Jolie revealed that she has to stay in LA because of Pitt.

Although they called it quits in September 2016, she still does not want to be friends with him.

In the first place, the daughter of Jon Voight did not want to marry the Oklahoma native and now that the marriage is over she is never going to get married any more.

The 44-year-old actress is now shooting a Marvel film in Spain. She loves living abroad but has to live where Brad is for the sake of their children.

It is reported that Angelina is lashing out at Brad, depicting him as calling all the shots and deciding the beauty’s fate even though she has her own life and career.