Boys at NTUC prank patrons under the guise of temperature screening

- Advertisement -

While performing temperature-taking duties at an NTUC Fairprice outlet, a youth and his friend played pranks on the patrons which they filmed on video.

Shoppers who came to the NTUC outlet located at Orchard Grand Court on Wednesday (Apr 29), had their forearms checked for a stamp that allegedly allowed them to enter the store.

The temporary-staff member could be seen without his mask on, shining the torch of his mobile phone onto the forearms of patrons under the guise of looking for a chop.

The video, filmed and uploaded by them onto Instagram showed the boy ‘checking’ at least two men for these stamps before allowing them into the store.

- Advertisement -

In the video, he can be heard telling one of the men, “Eh, don’t have (the stamp) why ah? This one?” he laughed, shining his phone’s torch onto the man’s leg.

In another instance, he asked a woman if she had anything on her person, before making her raise her hands.

The video, circulating on WhatsApp messenger quickly went viral.

In response to TISG’s queries, a Fairprice spokesperson said: “FairPrice is aware of a video circulating online on the unprofessional conduct of a person while performing temperature taking duties at the entrance of one of our stores.

This incident occurred on 29 April 2020 in the late afternoon at our store located at Orchard Grand Court. We take a serious view of this matter and have since relieved both the part-time staff in question and the other who was filming the video of their duties.

A police report has also been filed on this matter as this concerns public safety in view of the current Covid-19 situation and their conduct has caused considerable public alarm and concern.

We also take the opportunity to assure customers that FairPrice will continue to safeguard their safety and well-being within our stores and will not hesitate to take firm actions (sic) against unprofessional conduct or any breach of our strict safety protocols”. /TISG