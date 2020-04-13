Bored during quarantine, Sophie Turner does makeup for husband Joe Jonas

- Advertisement -

Being under quarantine can get a little boring at times especially if it has been going on for weeks. Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner decided to make the most of her time to give her husband Joe Jonas a makeover. Turner uploaded her work on her Instagram story to show that Jonas started sporting a beard all of a sudden.

For the look, Turner used pinks and purples as well as a highlighter. In a caption, Turner proudly announced that Jonas finally allowed her to do his makeup. She is also pleased with the highlight she did for him. The couple has shared about their quarantine time together during various media interviews. The Dark Phoenix actress said that the isolation was easier for her as compared to Jonas.

Sharing with talkshow host Conan O’Brien, Turner admitted that she is an introvert and homebody. She enjoys staying at home all day and only leaves the house to walk her dogs. She understands that many others find staying at home difficult but she does not know how people are finding it hard to practice social distancing. She added that all they have to do is stay at home and get drunk.



Speaking on the behalf of Jonas, she said that everything is working in her favour as Jonas is a social butterfly so it is hard to lock him down and have him spend time with her. It is like prison for him while it is great for Turner.

Sharing with talk-show host Andy Cohen on Instagram Live, Jonas shared that it is nice to have him and Turner together during this period but the quarantine experience can be different for a lot of different people. Jonas and Turner tied the knot last year so it is natural that they want to spend time together as it is a special time.

Turner is English and that is why Jonas is learning how to cook British delicacies for her. The experience has been wonderful, Jonas shared and he encourages other couples to find creative ways to have date-night together. /TISG